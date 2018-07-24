Nomzamo on 'activist' criticism: I don't get paid to advocate & show up for causes I believe in
Nomzamo Mbatha's latest cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine's 'activism' edition caused a raging debate on social media after Ntsiki Mazwai claimed the actress was "being positioned" as an activist.
In a string of stinging tweets Ntsiki didn't mince her words when she said Nomzamo was not an activist.
"Nomzamo keeps being positioned as an activist. When has she ever represented anything beyond her looks?," Ntsiki tweeted.
The musician went on to substantiate her comments by pointing out her definition of an activist.
"Activism is a way of life-not a photoshoot/travel opportunity. Don't disrespect the selfless souls that really give up their lives four others. There are people out there who have not considered that they have bills to pay. Souls who help others instead of themselves."
Within hours Ntsiki's comments went viral and have been topping the Twitter trends list ever since.
Nomzamo didn't directly respond to Ntsiki, but commented on the entire saga and put one critic in her place.
The tweep accused Nomzamo of getting paid for the charity appearances she did, which obviously angered Nomzamo.
"I’m saddened at your unfounded and completely untrue statement. I do not get paid to advocate and show up for the causes I believe in. If you’re looking for a pretty face in the public eye that stands for nothing, I’m not the one You’re spreading lies! I hope you’re proud."
The entire fiasco saw both fans and high-profile personalities defend Nomzamo:
Where there’s no enemy there’s no table!! My God!!!!! God trust you sister. #Nomzamo pic.twitter.com/94UvOSNssM— BORN TO SPEAK (@siphiwe_mselane) July 23, 2018
What Ntsiki & her minions has accomplished with this "Hate Zamo" campaign is to highlight some of the things Zamo has done that we didn't know she did & made us realize why she is our national treasure she's definitely more loved more than ever.#Nomzamo— Masego_Roberts (@MasegoRoberts) July 24, 2018
Women always drag other women the lowest. Why does everybody always have something unjust to say. They are celebrating a person, and yet some feel they have the entitlement to contradict and contravene on the person's achievements. #Nomzamo— Sechen Swathe (@Sechen_CEO) July 23, 2018
oh #nomzamo my black sister, i guess its true, you can never please everyone, you are running your race helping where you can while others spent their days hating on social media. just coz you good works are not plastered all over Twitter does not mean you not helping pic.twitter.com/IZIQV697bP— The Ultimate Fan (@1ultimatefan) July 23, 2018
Activism is not golden circle at a concert kodwa guys. What about Nomzamo being called an activist that makes you believe you are not ? Space is not running out in the activism world because it’s not this far off place it’s here. Simply say I don’t like Nomzamo which is also OK— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 23, 2018