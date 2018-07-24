TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo on 'activist' criticism: I don't get paid to advocate & show up for causes I believe in

24 July 2018 - 11:53 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nomzamo Mbatha hit back at the criticism.
Nomzamo Mbatha's latest cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine's 'activism' edition caused a raging debate on social media after Ntsiki Mazwai claimed the actress was "being positioned" as an activist. 

In a string of stinging tweets Ntsiki didn't mince her words when she said Nomzamo was not an activist. 

"Nomzamo keeps being positioned as an activist. When has she ever represented anything beyond her looks?," Ntsiki tweeted. 

The musician went on to substantiate her comments by pointing out her definition of an activist.  

"Activism is a way of life-not a photoshoot/travel opportunity. Don't disrespect the selfless souls that really give up their lives four others.  There are people out there who have not considered that they have bills to pay. Souls who help others instead of themselves." 

Within hours Ntsiki's comments went viral and have been topping the Twitter trends list ever since. 

Nomzamo didn't directly respond to Ntsiki, but commented on the entire saga and put one critic in her place. 

The tweep accused Nomzamo of getting paid for the charity appearances she did, which obviously angered Nomzamo. 

"I’m saddened at your unfounded and completely untrue statement. I do not get paid to advocate and show up for the causes I believe in. If you’re looking for a pretty face in the public eye that stands for nothing, I’m not the one You’re spreading lies! I hope you’re proud." 

The entire fiasco saw both fans and high-profile personalities defend Nomzamo: 

