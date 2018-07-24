TshisaLIVE

Relebogile Mabotja shares her dms, with a hilariously sad charity request

24 July 2018 - 12:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Relebogile Mabotja said she's tired of people who just expect charity from her.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Relebogile Mabotja was so disappointed at messages she recently got in her inbox that she shared it publicly with her followers to "expose" people who always ask her for charity.

In a lengthy conversation she had with an unnamed follower, Relebogile was asked to assist with money so someone could follow their dreams in America.

You know, cause Relebogile just has those coins to spare.

She shared the message and said she was disappointed that people just expect free things without putting in the hard work.

"This is my inbox daily. So many young people want everything but are not willing to do a damn thing for it.  No CV. No details. No motivation. No formality. Just words on dreams...what they are I don’t know. Don’t do this kids..."

Before you assume that she being mean, here's how the conversation went down.

First, the greeting.

Check how vague that request was. Start with that Hii...

You think it got better? Think again.

Relebogile asked for clarity on what the tweep really needed from her and why.

You were never ready for what happened next

Even Relebogile was shocked.

However, being the nice person she is, she took the time to explain her point of view.

And they way the tweep would 'repay' got everyone talking.

After that long explanation, nogal.

Tweeps were surprised that Relebogile even took the time to send the tweep paragraphs explaining her reason why she declined to just hand out cash.

Imagine! Someone asks you to give them money - the money you work hard for -  just because "South Africa ain't for them." Yoh!

Maybe the tweep should get something for such bravery. The liver!

