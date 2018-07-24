Relebogile Mabotja shares her dms, with a hilariously sad charity request

Actress Relebogile Mabotja was so disappointed at messages she recently got in her inbox that she shared it publicly with her followers to "expose" people who always ask her for charity.

In a lengthy conversation she had with an unnamed follower, Relebogile was asked to assist with money so someone could follow their dreams in America.

You know, cause Relebogile just has those coins to spare.

She shared the message and said she was disappointed that people just expect free things without putting in the hard work.

"This is my inbox daily. So many young people want everything but are not willing to do a damn thing for it. No CV. No details. No motivation. No formality. Just words on dreams...what they are I don’t know. Don’t do this kids..."

Before you assume that she being mean, here's how the conversation went down.

First, the greeting.

Check how vague that request was. Start with that Hii...