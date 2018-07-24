TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Macdonald Ndou's wedding day

24 July 2018
Macdonald Ndou and his beautiful bride on their special day.
It has emerged that popular Muvhango actor Macdonald Ndou is officially a married man. 

The fiercely private actor managed to keep the exciting news under the radar up until today when one of his friends shared pictures from the special day.

Tshinondiwa Thovhakale decribed the special occasion, which apparently took place two weeks ago as a "Venda love story". 

She also shared a heartwarming congratulatory message to Macdonald. 

"I hope the good Lord blesses your union with many more years of happiness and growth. May this chapter you’ve tapped into be your physical manifestation of your blessings. I hope this marriage brings with it all your heart has ever desired. May you love her, respect her and treasure her. I’m super proud of you." 

While Macdonald's character KK is hugely popular for his scheming evil ways and his cheap suits, the actor proved once again that he's the complete opposite of KK on so many levels.  

Macdonald pulled out all the stops on his special day, wearing a deep purple suit, while his bride looked breathtaking. 

Here's a glimpse into the special day. (Swipe left neh) 

Impintshi yase Venda ✌🏾@mashangwa 📷📸

A post shared by macdonald (@macdonald_ndou) on

