3 'trash inspired' Project Runway designs Twitter went gaga for
Just when you think you've seen everything where fashion and style is concerned, Project Runway makes its contestants design garments from trash... and the trash- inspired dresses blew Twitter away.
There is always so much at stake when the blossoming designers on Project Runway are tasked to bring their best to the table and this week, they took things up a notch.
The designers had to create high-quality and authentic garments from recycled goods.
The "go green" task overwhelmed most of them when they began but man, did it push out their brilliance!
The garments that the reality show's contestants created were breathtaking but Twitter quickly found their faves. Here's the top three.
Trash? What trash? This dress looks nothing like the trash it was made from
#ProjectRunwaySA Stephen won this challenge finish and klaar! pic.twitter.com/mahPZDHP0U— Pepe Ladonce (@pru_ips) July 24, 2018
And how about this design? The creativity was insane!
This is my favorite from tonight’s garments , hope it’s in the top 3!!#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/e1CfbIoubT— Maemu Thiofhi (@thiofhilambani) July 24, 2018
And how gorgeous was the winning garment?
We have a winner! Glamorous Nubian Queen? Check. Ingenuity? Check. Creativity? Check. And our guest judge @enhlembali is ready to place an order! YOU DID THAT @GiftKgosi. 💫 #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/YiLDGbZaGk— Project Runway SA (@ProjectRunwaySA) July 24, 2018
Twitter is just happy about the creativity the show has exposed them to.
Bra ,Stephan’s dress didn’t even look like trash! He honestly deserved to win. :( #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/FcC5B8tHbF— Kamo (@_Kamo___) July 24, 2018
The time has come 💃💃💃💃#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/X31XqBTeu2— 🌻Dread Queen🌻 (@Zee_Mngo29) July 24, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA— trudymaphanga (@trudymaphanga) July 24, 2018
Siphosihle gives me life nje 😂😂😂😂 he is so funny. pic.twitter.com/TavZmH3G8g
Given the nature of today’s challenge, I would say the contestants did a fab job. @TRESemme_SA #ProjectRunwaySA #HairMeetsFashion @ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/IwjK1Pekl7— MELODY MOLALE (@MelodyMolale) July 24, 2018