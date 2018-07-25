AKA guilt trips followers: 'The rest of y’all full of dog s**t'
The rapper orchestrated another PR stunt when he declared war on 'fake fans'.
AKA has caused a massive Twitter storm after he went on the rampage calling out 'fake fans,' who don't support his music.
The frenzy started after the follower was notified that he had over 3-million followers on Twitter.
AKA questioned how it benefitted him to have so many followers on the platform, saying that he would rather have more fans buy his album.
It's also evidently another one of AKA's PR stunts to promote his album.
I have 3.3 million followers on twitter. To the ones that have bought my album, thank you very much. I love you. ❤️ To the other few million of you fucking around .... https://t.co/9baKNbEiCR ... that’s why I don’t take y’all seriously on this fucking platform.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018
I have 3.3 million followers, why don’t I sell at least a million??? .... let me tell you why .... coz like, 500k of you are like ACTUAL fans, the rest of y’all full of dog shit, walking round like I owe you something.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018
The rapper then asked fans to tweet pictures of them with his album, Touch My Blood.
Matter fact, it’s time to post yourself with your copy so we know who’s real and who’s fufu!!! #TouchMyBloodNOW IS THE HASHTAG!!!! 🔴🔴🔴🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018
AKA made it clear that he wasn't bothered about losing followers, retweets or likes - he only cares about real fans.
How can I lose a fan if they were never really one anyways .... what am I actually losing?? RT’s???? LIKES???? .... I only care about those that care about me. #TouchMyBloodNOW 🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018
THANK YOU TO THE PEOPLE WHO SPENT THEIR HARD EARNED MONEY TO SUPPORT ME. I KNOW ITS NOT EASY FOR EVERYONE, SO ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO USED THEIR LAST R100 TO COP, I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL TO YOU. 🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018
After an hour AKA then, as expected, admitted that it was all a "drill" to get fans to feel guilty over not buying his album.
Thank You for this awesome session. This was a drill to see how guilty I could get you to feel about not buying my album, while making those who have, feel special about it. Thanks for playing, #TouchMyblood in stores now. Have an awesome day. ❤️— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 25, 2018