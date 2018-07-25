Bongani Mtolo u-turns on East Coast radio resignation

Just days after publicly announcing his resignation as drive time host on East Coast Radio, Bongani Mtolo has backtracked on the decision.

In a statement issued the KZN-based radio station announced that Bongani had retracted his resignation and had signed a two-year contract.

"After much consideration regarding my resignation from East Coast Radio and weighing up the other opportunities available to me, I decided that it was not the right time for me to leave the station," he said.

Bongani added that there was still a few more goals that he still had to achieve at the station.

"I am thrilled that Bongani has decided to stay with us. He is a talent, someone who is loved by our listeners, great to work with and most importantly puts our brand first," said ECR's Zane Derbyshire.

Bongani took over the drive time slot from controversial radio personality Phat Joe, who left the station in July last year.

Just one week after Joe started on the station, a petition was started to have him removed over "inappropriate comments".

However, at the time of Joe's departure from station, Joe said it was due to his hectic schedule.