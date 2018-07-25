Cassper promises more big deals and maybe even music
Shuuuuu.
Nyovest is making moves, ne.
Just when we thought it was a wrap for him even though there's still a few months left in 2018, he's told his fans to hold tight, cause there's more coming.
I’ve already done off the year but I got soooo much in store still... Soooo much!!!! BIG DEALS!!! I got some music too. I might just let something off at any time.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 24, 2018
He recently spoke about putting in the long hours for an ad and fans later got to see his face and music on a Shoprite ad.
Ja, guap.
Cass ain't shy to talk about his success and if you thought that meant 2018 was a wrap for him, Tsibipians get ready. Your king is ready to invade more. Take more. Entertain more.
Woke up full of life!!! Full of energy!!! I am about to turn it up a notch on myself!!! Cutting out these cheat meals and this procrastination!!! Let’s go get it!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 24, 2018
I ain’t arguing with y’all about my life!!! It ain’t happening!!! 😂— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 24, 2018
Ready or not, he's coming.