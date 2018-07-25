Demi Lovato in hospital after reported drug overdose
American musician Demi Lovato is in hospital after reportedly being admitted for a drug overdose, reports TMZ.
The American entertainment news site initially reported the singer had been treated for a heroin overdose, but in a statement from the family, it said "some of the information being reported is incorrect."
According to the entertainment news site Demi was unresponsive at her home when paramedics arrived.
However, her family said she is now awake in hospital.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for their love prayers and support."
In March she celebrated six years of sobriety. She said she had to learn to love herself again.
Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others. Today we're launching a contest to give you guys the opportunity to use YOUR voice and share your stories. Submit a video sharing your story of recovery tagging @castcenters @castontour and #castontourcontest for a chance to be our special guest speaker at the final US @tellmeyoulovemetour date in Tampa, FL on March 31st 💪🏼 More info at castontour.com/contest