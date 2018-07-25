TshisaLIVE

Demi Lovato in hospital after reported drug overdose

25 July 2018 - 05:48 By Jessica Levitt
Demi is receiving treatment in hospital.
Image: Insagram

American musician Demi Lovato is in hospital after reportedly being admitted for a drug overdose, reports TMZ.

The American entertainment news site initially reported the singer had been treated for a heroin overdose, but in a statement from the family, it said "some of the information being reported is incorrect."

According to the entertainment news site Demi was unresponsive at her home when paramedics arrived.

However, her family said she is now awake in hospital.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for their love prayers and support."

In March she celebrated six years of sobriety. She said she had to learn to love herself again.

