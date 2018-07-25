Here’s why Twitter's been teasing Nyan'Nyan's Luyanda Potwana

Luyanda Potwana has been listening to confessions and dealing with drama for years on SABC TV show Nyan'Nyan, but found himself at the centre of all the drama and jokes on social media this week.

Luyanda was out here trying to help people's relationships and this week heard how a couple had apparently hit the tavern to go jol while their child was in hospital.

While the internet was shooketh, fans just couldn't keep their eyes off Luyanda's new haircut and beard combo that was slaying harder than a reindeer over Christmas, and soon he was the one the butt of all the jokes.

The shine and perfect form reminded the streets of shoe polish and jokingly demanded to see the stylist that approved the look.