Here’s why Twitter's been teasing Nyan'Nyan's Luyanda Potwana
Luyanda Potwana has been listening to confessions and dealing with drama for years on SABC TV show Nyan'Nyan, but found himself at the centre of all the drama and jokes on social media this week.
Luyanda was out here trying to help people's relationships and this week heard how a couple had apparently hit the tavern to go jol while their child was in hospital.
While the internet was shooketh, fans just couldn't keep their eyes off Luyanda's new haircut and beard combo that was slaying harder than a reindeer over Christmas, and soon he was the one the butt of all the jokes.
The shine and perfect form reminded the streets of shoe polish and jokingly demanded to see the stylist that approved the look.
#NyanNyan lol lemme leave this here pic.twitter.com/PqmxyCqFJ3— Mama Ka Boy 💋 (@Gugu_Mphazima) July 24, 2018
Luyanda 'Mapolish' Potwane #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/a2ySBTwzbB— Koketso Leshika 🇿🇦 (@Cookie_Omalicha) July 24, 2018
Who's responsible for Luyanda's hair and beard? 😑😂 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/oNFPdE5RQW— Deucez mbambo (@Deucez_Mbambo) July 24, 2018
#nyannyan is sponsored ny KIWI POLISH pic.twitter.com/wE3BUBPkXD— Monna-Mosotho (@Karabo_mokemane) July 24, 2018
#Nyan'Nyan so luyanda decided to put black Polish on his head???😂😂😂😂— 👑kwenzakwenkosi👑 (@Kwenza_Zikalala) July 24, 2018
#NyanNyan The presenter's hairstyle.— JayTee (@JayTee98219722) July 24, 2018
Did he dye and draw everything? pic.twitter.com/xktoicsiWl
Dear Nyan'nyan— IG-Buhle_Debbie♥ (@I_am_DebbieIII) July 24, 2018
The hair stylist forgot to remove the dye on Luyanda's head
#nyannyan luyanda must change his hair style pic.twitter.com/yjPTSrFj9T— Thami (@Thami23605295) July 24, 2018
Some even called him the Drake of Mzansi.