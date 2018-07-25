IN MEMES | Phat Joe & Pearl Thusi spilled the tea on #BehindTheStory
Everyone knows that when Pearl Thusi and Phat Joe get together, things are about to get lit AF, and they didn't disappoint on Tuesday night's episode of Behind The Story.
Pearl and Joe didn't hold back on spilling the tea either!
The anticipation for Joe to be a guest on the talk show hosted by Pearl had been building up since the promo was released last week. The MTV Base show lets viewers into the stories of some of their fave celebrities that unfolds behind the scenes. And usually there's dirt in bucket loads.
The pair's chemistry set Twitter on fire and also ignited some nostalgia as fans were reminded of the pair's Real Goboza and Metro FM radio show days.
There were so many things that Twitter wanted to know - from the their SABC days to the various "beefs" behind closed doors.
Phat Joe spilled the beans on how some people slept their way to the top, his ex-girlfriend's suicide, how he dated Amanda du-Pont and many other things.
#BehindTheStory— Ngwana Ko Pitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) July 24, 2018
Phat Joe in the building 😂😂😂🔥
No stone is gonna be left unturned here. I swear. Kuzo shuba. Kuzo ba lit. pic.twitter.com/OegLdBOFPE
#BehindTheStory Joe dated Amanda? pic.twitter.com/cNsmnmhZjr— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) July 24, 2018
#BehindTheStory Phat Joe spills more beans than a blind employee at KOO.. pic.twitter.com/d97Z7YRlcP— Someone's Son (@AthiBakana21) July 24, 2018
Heeeeeee konje today Phat Joe is in the building #BehindTheStory I really cannot wait for this... It seemed fun and so interesting @MTVBaseAfrica 9:30 @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/Hr3b0b5CUE— kiara (@kanyiTP) July 24, 2018
Phat Joe spilling tea,I wanna hear this. #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/V4xiAP4veK— Nathi🎈 (@NathiMahlaba) July 24, 2018
#BehindTheStory Beyonce slept her way up pic.twitter.com/1D0tePWICz— MxM (@CulturexTime) July 24, 2018
#BehindTheStory who slept with sabc bosses? pic.twitter.com/QoniMKMRp5— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) July 24, 2018
#behindthestory makunutu a tswa, soooo sambary slept to get the job pic.twitter.com/AfK4SJvxfA— Mpho (@nonhater86) July 24, 2018
It got particularly heated when Twitter thought Phat Joe and Pearl insinuated that Queen B allegedly had a hand in getting them "suspended" from the SABC back in 2016.
It was said at the time that some listeners were gatvol and complained to Metro FM about Pearl and Phat Joe's constant "bashing" of Bonang, resulting in the two being suspended from the station.
so bonang got pearl and joe suspended! for telling the truth nogal. hai ke #BehindTheStory— Sekgaudi ke blessed (@sekgaudiNketle) July 24, 2018
Bonang did what? #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/493c39DPpI— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) July 24, 2018
#BehindTheStory— Ngwana Ko Pitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) July 24, 2018
Bona. We getting it all in this interview tonight ! 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/9oBchABeCT