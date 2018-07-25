IN MEMES | TGOM took shots at Shaka & Twitter kind of agrees with her

We all have that one aunt, you know... the one who is always there to give you unsolicited advice and is ever ready to insult the living lights out of your boyfriend or hubby.

For The Queen's Mmabatho, it's TGOM and when she decided to attack Shaka's character she held nothing back.

After all the ups and downs that the couple had, tweeps couldn't help but side with TGOM even though her comments were slightly unfair.

TGOM pointed out to the bride to be (that's if the Mabuzas and Khozas can actually finish the lobola negotiations successfully) that she and Shaka had nothing in common.

In her eyes Shaka doesn't deserve her because: Shaka is a 'thug', Shaka is a 'manw***e' and Shaka isn't as educated as Mmabatho among many other things.