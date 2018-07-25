IN MEMES | TGOM took shots at Shaka & Twitter kind of agrees with her
We all have that one aunt, you know... the one who is always there to give you unsolicited advice and is ever ready to insult the living lights out of your boyfriend or hubby.
For The Queen's Mmabatho, it's TGOM and when she decided to attack Shaka's character she held nothing back.
After all the ups and downs that the couple had, tweeps couldn't help but side with TGOM even though her comments were slightly unfair.
TGOM pointed out to the bride to be (that's if the Mabuzas and Khozas can actually finish the lobola negotiations successfully) that she and Shaka had nothing in common.
In her eyes Shaka doesn't deserve her because: Shaka is a 'thug', Shaka is a 'manw***e' and Shaka isn't as educated as Mmabatho among many other things.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Mmabatho is angry at Gracious for giving the Khozas unrealistic demands... pic.twitter.com/WeizpWtz5y— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 24, 2018
Tweeps felt sorry for Mmabatho but were so there for the TGOM lecture.
They had the memes for it too.
I'm done ka Gracious waitse!! Ga a bue Shaka sentle struu😂 @ramichuene #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bpGlpCUJNQ— Kamogelo_Nkwatle (@MissKay_N) July 24, 2018
What a boring episode today been listening to Gracious all episode nobody else.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0HSqxptN5I— MrK Lamar🐐 (@MvuthuZi_Cyril) July 24, 2018
Gracious a jo roga Shaka ka mkgo lena 😂😂😂 Mmabatho must listen... Ge a sa kwe bagolo gona aretse...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UtciW8779Y— TeacherMatlou (@Esha12Mas) July 24, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Gracious done dissed Shaka for a lifetime😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/38Ef6jJa3S— CheLoChi🌹 (@miss_chelo) July 24, 2018
It's like Gracious has amnesia too. Doesn't she sell drugs to kids?!!!!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NcWoMtCgP1— PRECIOUS (@awkwardprecious) July 24, 2018
Mara Gracious obua nnete, monna hasa rutega wa stressa. Ophela antse so when you take him to functions.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SYPLLabOUH— TSUSIE ❤BELOVED (@TSUSIEN) July 24, 2018
Gracious are shaka's English is hlambalazing #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NCTAmI4DkM— Bobzen (@Bobzen_) July 24, 2018
Gracious can talk nonstop. ..Yoo Loudspeaker 😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fS8yOfHk81— Babes weIntegrity 😍 (@flexdee68) July 24, 2018
Ba re the only thing you n shaka have in common ke "drugs". Gracious made my night🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KmjoUK9f6N— Tshepiso Mosebjadi Phaahla (@missphaahla) July 24, 2018
Kodwa Gracious #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/A3Hi2hOB6G— Lusanda Zinganto (@lusazing) July 24, 2018