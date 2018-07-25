TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | TGOM took shots at Shaka & Twitter kind of agrees with her

25 July 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rami Chuene plays TGOM in the The Queen.
Rami Chuene plays TGOM in the The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

We all have that one aunt, you know... the one who is always there to give you unsolicited advice and is ever ready to insult the living lights out of your boyfriend or hubby.

For The Queen's Mmabatho, it's TGOM and when she decided to attack Shaka's character she held nothing back.

After all the ups and downs that the couple had, tweeps couldn't help but side with TGOM even though her comments were slightly unfair.

TGOM pointed out to the bride to be (that's if the Mabuzas and Khozas can actually finish the lobola negotiations successfully) that she and Shaka had nothing in common.

In her eyes Shaka doesn't deserve her because: Shaka is a 'thug', Shaka is a 'manw***e' and Shaka isn't as educated as Mmabatho among many other things.

Tweeps felt sorry for Mmabatho but were so there for the TGOM lecture.

They had the memes for it too.

Thishiwe Ziqubu on a higher power & experiencing other spiritual realms

"Others say intuition or fate, others say God or spirits, but we all agree that we are not alone and that there are other realms that we come in ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zahara: I'm not Mzansi's shade queen

Zahara will not tolerate her career being disrespected.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nathi Mankayi on why he only speaks isiXhosa: 'It's who I am'

"So I couldn't get here and let go of the Nathi that I am just because I was now on TV or radio," said the Nomvula hitmaker.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Xolani Gwala steps out at 702 event, after beating colon cancer

Xolani Gwala was spotted at the annual 702 event.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans TshisaLIVE
  5. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X