Karabo Mogane on learning valuable lessons from 'hard times'

Almost three years after his Idols SA win, Karabo Mogane has gone through extreme highs and lows in his career, but has come out of the scorching fire a new man, which reflects in his track Nginothando.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE Karabo shared his current state of mind and what inspired it.

“I can honestly say that I have grown. It wasn’t an easy process and at times it was even painful but it has been worth it. Where I am right now, I am more mature, not just as a musician but as a person.”

Karabo won the coveted Idols SA title in 2015 and along with the sudden fame; he was suddenly in the thick of the entertainment industry.

Along with the expectation that came from millions of fans, the singer suddenly found himself in debt, he apparently got dumped by his PR team, went without a PR team for a while, got negative feedback from social media for his Ngifuna Lo music video and his first album didn’t do as excepted.