Karabo Mogane on learning valuable lessons from 'hard times'
Almost three years after his Idols SA win, Karabo Mogane has gone through extreme highs and lows in his career, but has come out of the scorching fire a new man, which reflects in his track Nginothando.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE Karabo shared his current state of mind and what inspired it.
“I can honestly say that I have grown. It wasn’t an easy process and at times it was even painful but it has been worth it. Where I am right now, I am more mature, not just as a musician but as a person.”
Karabo won the coveted Idols SA title in 2015 and along with the sudden fame; he was suddenly in the thick of the entertainment industry.
Along with the expectation that came from millions of fans, the singer suddenly found himself in debt, he apparently got dumped by his PR team, went without a PR team for a while, got negative feedback from social media for his Ngifuna Lo music video and his first album didn’t do as excepted.
Even though Karabo was devastated that wasn’t the end it was only the beginning and his sophomore album, Matters of the Heart, did way better and seemed to be the door for all other good things that followed.
“I learnt to acknowledge the people that stay. To never forget the people that support you in that time in your life when everything seems to be going in a downward spiral. The period doesn’t last forever but the people stay. I also gained so much knowledge. I know what to expect, I know what I want and how to navigate this industry so much better now.”
In retrospect he’s grateful for the experience. He said that he was now in a better space in all aspects of his life and views everything he went through as life lessons, and blessings in disguise.
The singer, who worked closely with the late Robbie Malinga on his sophomore album, said he would forever be grateful for the mentorship he got from the music veteran.
Karabo explained that he felt blessed that Robbie imparted some of his wisdom to him.
The singer also praised the late producer, who worked with him on his new single Godfrey "Guffy" Pilane (popular for producing hits for artists like Malaika), saying he felt the song displayed his maturity well.
“The approaches and the working styles they have are different but both give me so much to take away than just the song. I also feel like it increases my quality as an artist.”
Karabo also confirmed that he was a man in love and theres a special lady in his life. He said the song in part was inspired by the mysterious woman, who he hoped would be his life partner.
“Everybody who knows me will tell you that I am an advocate of love. I write about love, I speak about love and I just really believe in love. I wrote the song to celebrate love, to celebrate finding someone that helps you see the love you have in you and love that surrounds you. I am really happy where I am, we are good. I am doing good.”
Karabo also revealed that he was already working on another album but wouldn’t rush the process.