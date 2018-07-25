TshisaLIVE

Khanyisa Bunu: My fans' love kept me going when the industry wasn't kind

Khanyisa Bunu talks about how she was dependent on fan love when the industry was rough for her.

25 July 2018 - 12:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyisa Bunu left teaching to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry.
Image: Via Instagram

When Khanyisa Bunu left her stable teaching job to follow her passion for entertainment, she had no clue how tough the road would be and how dependent she would be on her fans' support.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE Khanyisa explained that after leaving her full-time job to pursue her dreams, she was often just motivated by the love from fans when the industry hostility got too much to handle. 

"I had a very rough path in this industry. It isn't the most welcoming, and I haven't always felt at home. It wasn't easy. So now people see me doing well and some may think that life has always been that way but it wasn't. It was my fans' support that validated my choice, it showed me I made the right one".

The comedian, who has opened up for comedy acts like Trevor Noah, has since flourished in her standup comedy and has had many successful one-woman shows.

Pushed by passion and the love from her supporters, Khanyisa also decided to take on acting, something she's wanted to do for a long time. She recently blew viewers out of the water with her stellar performance as Dambisa on Scandal!.

"I have received the most amazing love from total strangers and close friends alike. But I was really touched, when recently this one guy just sang my praises to me and to everyone who could hear him. He told me how my growth shows and how I should keep up the good work."

Khanyisa said she'll forever be indebted to her fans and will strive to perfect her craft for their benefit and hers.

"I really want to tell my fans that they have fueled me up to be better because this industry is not really kind. Its really tough here, today you can be here and tomorrow totally forgotten or at the very bottom."

