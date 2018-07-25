Khanyisa Bunu: My fans' love kept me going when the industry wasn't kind

When Khanyisa Bunu left her stable teaching job to follow her passion for entertainment, she had no clue how tough the road would be and how dependent she would be on her fans' support.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE Khanyisa explained that after leaving her full-time job to pursue her dreams, she was often just motivated by the love from fans when the industry hostility got too much to handle.

"I had a very rough path in this industry. It isn't the most welcoming, and I haven't always felt at home. It wasn't easy. So now people see me doing well and some may think that life has always been that way but it wasn't. It was my fans' support that validated my choice, it showed me I made the right one".

The comedian, who has opened up for comedy acts like Trevor Noah, has since flourished in her standup comedy and has had many successful one-woman shows.