Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke

British journalist Piers Morgan has come out guns blazing against Trevor Noah and has called for him to apologise publicly for a 2013 joke, which he labelled a "racist and sexist mockery of Aboriginal women".

Outrage over the joke was re-ignited after Aboriginal activist and photographer LaVonne Bobongie shared a clip of it on social media, calling for a boycott of Trevor's upcoming Australian tour.

In the video, Trevor discussed the idea that there is no beautiful race before making a comment about Aboriginal women.

"And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine’. Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet’, that’s what you say; ‘yet’. Because you haven’t seen all of them, right?”

Piers joined the chorus of those calling for boycotts of Trevor's Australian tour and his late night TV gig, The Daily Show.