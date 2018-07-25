Say what? Harriet's lawyer is heading to The River to represent Lindiwe

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shannon said she was blown away by the crossover that will take place on the show this week.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to see characters outside of the shows we know them. Sandra really took off with audiences and so there is a great expectation but I don't think people will be disappointed. It's so exciting."

Shannon spilled the tea on how she manages to prepare for such a mean role.

"I obviously learn my lines but beyond that I go over the scene, over and over again so that I can be as slick as possible. I want to show the power she has. I have decided that she has a lot of duality and hates losing. It's not every day that you see women with such a strong ego."

The channel previously tried their hand at a crossover for scenes between Isibaya and Ayeye in 2015.