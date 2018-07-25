TshisaLIVE

Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities

25 July 2018 - 16:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Shashi Naidoo was stopped from entering the area.
Shashi Naidoo was stopped from entering the area.
Image: Via Shashi Naidoo's Instagram

It has on Wednesday afternoon emerged that model and actress, Shashi Naidoo has been barred from entering Palestine by Israeli authorities, according to Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa. 

The trip was arranged after Shashi sparked widespread outrage by referring to Gaza as a "sh*thole". During a social media debate, she also claimed that the country was not  using aid and resources to help its population, and was pursuing an "ambition to annihilate Israel".

Shortly after the outrage it was announced that Shashi would travel to Palestine to be educated on the area. 

"Earlier today Israel prevented (Shashi) Naidoo passage to Palestine. Israeli authorities control access to Palestine and blocked her on the orders of Israel’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and the recommendation of Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan," a statement on BDS' website read. 

The organisation slammed the decision and claimed it was another example of Israel "exposing its lie that it is open to 'objective' visitors."

The Israeli Embassy in South Africa told TshisaLIVE the state had the right to deny entry to "those seeking to harm the country" and slammed the BDS. 

"Embassy of Israel can confirm that Shashi Naidoo was denied entry into Israel on the 25 July 2018. Israel has passed a law that, like any rational sovereign state, it denies entry to those seeking to harm the country".

After apologising for her remarks, Shashi has taken a break from social media and was not immediately available for comment when contacted by TshisaLIVE.

Shashi has 'pretty much lost all' her endorsement deals over Gaza "sh*thole' comments

Shashi said losing endorsement deals was not her greatest concern.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH LIVE | BDS and Shashi Naidoo respond to star's Gaza comments

BDS called the conference after Shashi apparently reached out to them to meet and discuss the issues around her comments.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Shashi heading to Palestine after Gaza 'sh*thole' comments

The star is heading to Gaza to educate herself about issues in the area.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Shashi Naidoo’s house under guard after Gaza outcry 'death threats'

Shashi fears for her life amidst death threats over comments she made about Gaza on social media.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans TshisaLIVE
  5. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
Security guard shot dead in supermarket robbery
X