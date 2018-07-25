TshisaLIVE

#SkeemSaam | Big Boy beware! Nora is totes a gold digger

25 July 2018 - 10:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Nora has BEEN eyeing Big Boy and his coins.
Nora has BEEN eyeing Big Boy and his coins.
Image: Via Skeem Saam's Twitter

Skeem Saam's Big Boy may be living his best life on the soapie at the moment but fans think it could all come crashing down if he continues being finance minister to his bae Nora.

Viewers got really suspicious of Nora after she sent malume a text calling him her love.

The shock soon wore off as it became clearer and clearer that Ma Nora was chowing Big Boy's money.

Twitter declared her the gogo slay queen and told Big Boy to beware.

While Big Boy is lovestruck, Ma Nora was living her best life in bed and breakfasts, and flexing on Facebook.

Yhuu! Skeem Saam's Mapitsi is sinking in that pool of trouble she created

Mapitsi's plan to avenge Sonti is not turning out to be what she thought it would and Twitter is scared on her behalf.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Celia is stressing the life out of Twitter

Twitter isn't happy about Celia's new "first lady" hairstyle.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | So... Big Boy is in love, but is this good or bad news?

Leshole's father is back in the dating game... but will he find true love or just heartbreak.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans TshisaLIVE
  5. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X