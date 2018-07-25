#SkeemSaam | Big Boy beware! Nora is totes a gold digger
Skeem Saam's Big Boy may be living his best life on the soapie at the moment but fans think it could all come crashing down if he continues being finance minister to his bae Nora.
Viewers got really suspicious of Nora after she sent malume a text calling him her love.
The shock soon wore off as it became clearer and clearer that Ma Nora was chowing Big Boy's money.
Do you think Nora a gold digger or nah? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GvjNWeP3FN— Skeem Saam (@SkeemSaam3) July 24, 2018
Twitter declared her the gogo slay queen and told Big Boy to beware.
#SkeemSaam Big Boy will learn to play very far from Slay Gogo's😂😂😂😂 Nora couldn't wait to slay after being with Big Boy at the BnB pic.twitter.com/vUAsGHpmox— Emily T (@Emily8_T) July 24, 2018
#Skeemsaam Big Boy to be Nora's finance minister pic.twitter.com/BUNVN86jNe— Meshack Moloto (@meshymoloto) July 23, 2018
Nora is a gold digger and it will be too late for Biggy to realise that. Biggy is in love and blind to see that he is being sucked up😂😍📺#SkeemSaam— Barbie (@Barbie70359620) July 24, 2018
Nora's sense of style says a lot about who she is and what she is about......Those innocent looking ones!!Problems!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/p4uhIRZcWH— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 23, 2018
Nora came all the way to collect chelete ya mavuso😂😅 #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/4hsg9NgkTb— M60 (@siphoandrew13) July 23, 2018
#SkeemSaam The script never liked The Mabitsela's why did they have to give Big Boy a gold digger? 😔😧 pic.twitter.com/Kxkv60y25Y— Emily T (@Emily8_T) July 23, 2018
While Big Boy is lovestruck, Ma Nora was living her best life in bed and breakfasts, and flexing on Facebook.
Nora is on Facebook slaying #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EfGzZbuZz1— Mpilo (@mpilonhleamanda) July 24, 2018
When Leshole discovers later that Nora has been using 50% of his profit to go to those B&B and hotels all courtesy of Big Boy Mabitsela😂😂😂😂😉😉😉😉 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/gauLUuAsl3— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 24, 2018
#SkeemSaam 😂😂😂😂 I smell trouble ka Nora on Facebook, what if she post Big Boy🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wvzLtNXJu4— Emily T (@Emily8_T) July 24, 2018
I don't see Big-boy building that house he promised Leshole while he is busy with Nora and BnB 😂😂#SkeemSaam— thabang rammutsoe (@shaizandla) July 24, 2018
😂😂Leshole says Nora is tjatjarag!!But he honest and telling the truth#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Xp9pVphTwH— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 24, 2018