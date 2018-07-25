The future of music is here & it's called Manu WorldStar!
If you haven't heard of the man... where on earth have you been?
It's not easy to break into the music industry and, when you do, it's not easy to stay. Unless you're feeding a demand that has been overlooked and winning at it, then you would be former The Hustle star Manu WorldStar.
The musician, whose real name is Emmanuel Mutendji, is part of the new crop of South African musicians shaking things up with their proudly African steez.
"We (he and his friends and Punchline mates, Luna Florentino, Tony X and Dee XCLSV) realised that there's a gap in the market and we know we have what it takes to fill it. What we offer is a fresh authentic take on African music, in all genres. Music that is fresh, that is timeless and that forecast what the future looks like."
"I've always had this in me and now I am focusing all my energy on leaving it all on the table. I have embraced the fact that my gift can be packaged in many ways."
Even though Manu didn't end up winning season two of the Vuzu talent competition, he walked away with tons of fans.
The 23-year-old was born in Johannesburg to academic parents, while Manu and his siblings are creatives. His brother is a worship leader (singer) and his younger sister is studying culinary.
Reflecting on the come up, Manu said his musical gift was discovered at church on a random day where he sang just "a little too loud".
"We are all creative children but it was tough when we were younger because we could only express ourselves in a creative way but all my parents cared about were good marks. It was pretty hard for me to convince them that music could be my career. So I worked hard at school, despite feeling like I couldn't actually study. But I was working towards this moment."
It was still tough for Manu to tell his parents that he saw a future in music and said, at the time, there was no way of knowing he would one day be a part of the new crop of musos considered to be the future of African music.
One of Manu's biggest strength as an artist, he said, is the fact that he is versatile and can bring a touch of magic to any sound.
Having been introduced to Mzansi through hip-hop, his latest sings Na Lingi has proved that he's capable of blowing music lovers out of the water with softer tunes.
And to think it all started when a beautiful black woman took his breath away.
"I saw this girl and I was like 'wow! There are really no words in the English lexicon that I can use to describe what I am feeling right now'. So I went back to my mother tongue to fully express my thoughts and that's how Na Lingi happened."
Manu says he wrote the song with one woman in mind, but the message can serenade every beautiful woman that lives.
So to all the beautiful girls: Na Lingiiiii yoooooo mama!