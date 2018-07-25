The future of music is here & it's called Manu WorldStar!

It's not easy to break into the music industry and, when you do, it's not easy to stay. Unless you're feeding a demand that has been overlooked and winning at it, then you would be former The Hustle star Manu WorldStar.

The musician, whose real name is Emmanuel Mutendji, is part of the new crop of South African musicians shaking things up with their proudly African steez.

"We (he and his friends and Punchline mates, Luna Florentino, Tony X and Dee XCLSV) realised that there's a gap in the market and we know we have what it takes to fill it. What we offer is a fresh authentic take on African music, in all genres. Music that is fresh, that is timeless and that forecast what the future looks like."

"I've always had this in me and now I am focusing all my energy on leaving it all on the table. I have embraced the fact that my gift can be packaged in many ways."

Even though Manu didn't end up winning season two of the Vuzu talent competition, he walked away with tons of fans.