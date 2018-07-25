Thickleeyonce: You can be fat and beautiful

Thickleeyonce is an advocate of women accepting their bodies. That's nothing new. But one things she says she gets a lot of is: "You're fat. You're beautiful."

*Awkward silence*

"Beauty and fat can coexist," says the model and photographer.

Well, uhm, ja!

She said people need to be aware of their underhanded compliments and realise that beauty is not dependant on being slim.

I often hear people saying “But you’re not fat, you’re beautiful” Uhm? I am fat. I am beautiful. I can be both. Fat and beauty can coexist. And for the record, ”You’re stylish for a fat girl” and “OMG if you lost some weight you’d be even hotter” are not compliments."

#Preach