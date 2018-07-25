Thishiwe Ziqubu on a higher power & experiencing other spiritual realms

Thishiwe Ziqubu is no stranger to stopping traffic on the social media streets with her thoughts several topics, including religion and spirituality but that has never stopped her.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE just days after the debut of Emoyeni, the drama series she co-wrote and co-produced that aired on SABC , Thishiwe broke down her views on spirituality.

"See for me, it is a fact that there is so much more than just our own existence."

"Each and every one of us have a spiritual side and experience elements that just don't make sense (without the existence of a supernatural being). You find that you go through experiences that you can't explain and everyone has that no matter what they decide to name it. Others say intuition or fate, others say God or spirits, but we all agree that we are not alone and that there are other realms that we come in contact with."