Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter

26 July 2018 - 13:44 By Karishma Thakurdin
Some of Bonang's fans are disappointed about the price of her t-shirts.
Some of Bonang's fans are disappointed about the price of her t-shirts.

Queen B's exclusive range of t-shirts for R399 a piece have rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way, especially since Mzansi is still trying to deal with the petrol price. 

Bonang announced earlier this month that she had partnered with Spree to launch a range of t-shirts with some of her famous phrases like, Mo'Ghel and Give The People What They Want. 

B described the launch of her range as a "dream come true" on Twitter. 

Ever since the news was revealed, B's army has been waiting in anticipation for the range to drop. 

And after much hype and excitement, the day finally arrived. 

The release of the range has been a major talking point on Twitter, but not everyone can just get out those coins. 

This is Mzansi after all, and you know data costs are real! 

Here's what tweeps have to say: 

TshisaLIVE
