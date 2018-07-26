Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter

Queen B's exclusive range of t-shirts for R399 a piece have rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way, especially since Mzansi is still trying to deal with the petrol price.

Bonang announced earlier this month that she had partnered with Spree to launch a range of t-shirts with some of her famous phrases like, Mo'Ghel and Give The People What They Want.

B described the launch of her range as a "dream come true" on Twitter.