IN MEMES | Did Uyang'thanda Na's Samu say craft? which craft or witchcraft?
It's not easy confessing your feelings to a crush in any circumstance but it is extra hard to do it with an audience of millions of people, especially in Mzansi because if the English depletes mid-speech like data does, then you're in trouble!
Unfortunately for Samu, who asked the show to help her tell her Facebook friend about her crush, the English disappointed her as she poured her heart out.
The thing is, to most South Africans, English is not their home language.
And, you know what they say about feelings right? They always mess things up!
When people are emotional, they usually express themselves in their native languages because... well, English usually runs away or gets on a boat to England!
#uyangthandana....yes I heard ryt" she said craft.... pic.twitter.com/yBdkfzeiCZ— HlengiweSgegede (@Hlengiw09219924) July 25, 2018
If you know anything about Twitter then you know that after she said craft, the show was over.
The memes that followed were hilarious with Twitter asking, 'did she just say craft?', 'does she mean witchcraft?' and 'which craft is she talking about?'.
