TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter felt principal Thobakgale's 'tsek' deep inside

26 July 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Principal Thobakgale has been going through the most.
Principal Thobakgale has been going through the most.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

You know how everyone can say "yebo" but when Busiswa says it can unlock the VIP gates at any party? Well, Twitter is convinced that former principal Thobakgale's "voetsek" has the same effect!

Skeem Saam viewers have watched Jacobeth Thobakgale going through the most after her fraudulent activities caught up with her and saw her being suspended as the principal of Turf High.

On Wednesday night Mma Thobakgale had a dream where she was still principal and all the teachers were singing her praises, but it was interrupted by a telemarketer phone call.

The "arg man! Voetsek!" she cried out before cutting that phone call sent waves across Twitter. They had the memes ready!

Skeem Saam's Glenda spills the tea on what goes down in her DMs

Nozipho Langa says she is more than a pretty face.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities

According to a statement from the trips organisers, Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'I felt so insulted' - Why Baby Cele turned down a big TV gig over money

"I think they are taking chances...it makes my heart bleed to see actors in this space."
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Khanyisa Bunu: My fans' love kept me going when the industry wasn't kind

Khanyisa Bunu has depended on the support from fans to keep her going in this industry.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale share loved-up pics amidst cheating reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee's clapback has fans taking cover TshisaLIVE
  5. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X