IN MEMES: Twitter felt principal Thobakgale's 'tsek' deep inside
You know how everyone can say "yebo" but when Busiswa says it can unlock the VIP gates at any party? Well, Twitter is convinced that former principal Thobakgale's "voetsek" has the same effect!
Skeem Saam viewers have watched Jacobeth Thobakgale going through the most after her fraudulent activities caught up with her and saw her being suspended as the principal of Turf High.
On Wednesday night Mma Thobakgale had a dream where she was still principal and all the teachers were singing her praises, but it was interrupted by a telemarketer phone call.
The "arg man! Voetsek!" she cried out before cutting that phone call sent waves across Twitter. They had the memes ready!
From such a nice dream to being woke by a promotion call!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Joséph Ntlema® (@Joseph_Ntlema) July 25, 2018
Mma Thobakgale #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PEOaJm0duu
Principal Thobakgale’s reaction to telemarketers is legendary! “Aargh maan. Fotsek!!!” 🤣🤣🤣 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dmRwzmNXbw— Emmanuel Matsi 🇿🇦 (@EmmanuelMatsi) July 25, 2018
#SkeemSaam Mma Thobakgale "voetsek" didn't expect that! pic.twitter.com/xki2brkS7t— Rorisang Bridgette (@RorisangB3) July 25, 2018
That "arg man Voetsek" by principal Thobakgale I felt it 😂😂 #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/WJ4TEE990x— Mokgadi Leshabela (@LadyMo_Lesh) July 25, 2018
That "Voetsek" of Former principal Thobakgale is a TKO 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/Beh5wlFx3R— 💥Y🔴U🔥 (@kxxd_tebza) July 25, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 Hahahahaha Stress is dangerous, I was never ready to hear Principal Thobakgale say "Voetsek"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1Lx3MJtnPF— Multi Vitamin (@mokgadi_hellen) July 25, 2018
Batho ba di Explora..... we need that principal Thobakgale "Aargh man Voetsek!!" clip.— NgwatoMakgata-Gadafi (@Ngwato10111) July 25, 2018
Please do the things. ⏪⏪#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/srVWhNyMKV
#SkeemSaam— Adolph (@Adolph_89) July 25, 2018
Principal Thobakgale a roga sales consultant ya batho bohloko so🤣🤣🤣...
Consultant: " Mrs Thobakgale cell c 4gig...."
Thobakgale: " Ahrg votsek..." 😜😜😂😂 @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/vAiUougk3A
Aaaaggggg maaaan Votsek, @MTNza just phoned Thobakgale for the 4G deal for R30 whatsapp data #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/2g0qYe99qk— GlenzitoSMG ™☆ (@Glen_Setabole) July 25, 2018
Votsek maaaaaan @MTNza Thobakgale made my day #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZylyVBgILV— GlenzitoSMG ™☆ (@Glen_Setabole) July 25, 2018
That "Thobakgale's Voetsek" 😂😂😂😂😂 @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qLWMRLGXCI— Magnificent_KB® (@Bluekaybee) July 25, 2018