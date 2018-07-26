TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: What the heaven is going on? Why is The Queen's Madi back?

26 July 2018 - 09:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's Madi (left) is back and could potentially end Mmabatho (right) and Shaka's (centre) marriage before it even begins.
The Queen's Madi (left) is back and could potentially end Mmabatho (right) and Shaka's (centre) marriage before it even begins.
Image: Via Instagram

It seems like viewers of The Queen are in for way more drama than they bargained for where Mmabatho's wedding is concerned. Why? Because Madimetja is back and it's all thanks to Gracious.

According to Gracious there will be a wedding. Except it won't be Shaka at the altar, but rather Madi.

In case you forgot who Madi is, he's that Bible loving guy from Limpopo that was supposed to marry Mmabatho after their families arranged it. However, he accepted defeat after Shaka won Mmabatho's heart and he left with his tail between his legs. But it looks like he's back to fight for one last chance.

His return is stressing all the #TeamShaka viewers because they thought he would get his happy ending.

The question remains; Will Gracious' plan work?

Skeem Saam's Glenda spills the tea on what goes down in her DMs

Nozipho Langa says she is more than a pretty face.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities

According to a statement from the trips organisers, Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'I felt so insulted' - Why Baby Cele turned down a big TV gig over money

"I think they are taking chances...it makes my heart bleed to see actors in this space."
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Khanyisa Bunu: My fans' love kept me going when the industry wasn't kind

Khanyisa Bunu has depended on the support from fans to keep her going in this industry.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale share loved-up pics amidst cheating reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee's clapback has fans taking cover TshisaLIVE
  5. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X