IN MEMES: What the heaven is going on? Why is The Queen's Madi back?
It seems like viewers of The Queen are in for way more drama than they bargained for where Mmabatho's wedding is concerned. Why? Because Madimetja is back and it's all thanks to Gracious.
According to Gracious there will be a wedding. Except it won't be Shaka at the altar, but rather Madi.
In case you forgot who Madi is, he's that Bible loving guy from Limpopo that was supposed to marry Mmabatho after their families arranged it. However, he accepted defeat after Shaka won Mmabatho's heart and he left with his tail between his legs. But it looks like he's back to fight for one last chance.
His return is stressing all the #TeamShaka viewers because they thought he would get his happy ending.
The question remains; Will Gracious' plan work?
Now that Madimetja is back, suddenly Mmabatho wants to be challenged intellectually? Witchcraft straight #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/50VHFdiSf2— Siphesihle_Mnguni_JCX (@Siphesi38944693) July 25, 2018
I cant believe im seeing that source of annoyance madimetja on my screen again #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7hGkbbIiX0— Bellatrix Lestrange (@Zettie909) July 25, 2018
Sorry i didnt watch #TheQueenMzansi last night but can i ask.... what is Madimetja doing back here? pic.twitter.com/Sen6bmpNws— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) July 25, 2018
#thequeenmzansi what msunury is this? Mmabatho on a date with Madi!!! pic.twitter.com/sdyoM1Dj8p— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) July 26, 2018
I don't see myself le a man like Madimetja.— Lebo💗 (@LebohangLeoka) July 25, 2018
Hai ka hana.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/64xdRXw4Te
#thequeenmzansi as for Tgom insisting Mmabatho will marry Madi pic.twitter.com/i9uYPpu8CY— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) July 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Madimetja guys.. So serious this thing ✨😍 pic.twitter.com/J6KdbePe9w— Orefile (@OrefileRea) July 25, 2018
The notorious Madimetja is back. Is Mmabatho gonna run back to her? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vfqM19RFdI— Siphesihle_Mnguni_JCX (@Siphesi38944693) July 25, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi madimetja oreng? Ke phuthiana ya bonhla! Ke seema sa moletjie. Fo sho o tjwa lonsdale pic.twitter.com/WJdhp07mVA— Madibana Mokgehle (@mokgehle_ettien) July 24, 2018
Madimetja seriously ....... " a friend " @TheQueen_Mzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/sUmPBFwsZk— Collin (@Collin85266696) July 25, 2018
Madimetja tlheng 😹👏 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wHFNXQkNZq— Onthatile Mosweu (@ThatiMosweu) July 25, 2018
Who is also so excited to see Madimetja back. ❤👍#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jZHlVADjzX— Big-lips-badu 👄 (@MacayleJo) July 24, 2018