IN MEMES: What the heaven is going on? Why is The Queen's Madi back?

It seems like viewers of The Queen are in for way more drama than they bargained for where Mmabatho's wedding is concerned. Why? Because Madimetja is back and it's all thanks to Gracious.

According to Gracious there will be a wedding. Except it won't be Shaka at the altar, but rather Madi.

In case you forgot who Madi is, he's that Bible loving guy from Limpopo that was supposed to marry Mmabatho after their families arranged it. However, he accepted defeat after Shaka won Mmabatho's heart and he left with his tail between his legs. But it looks like he's back to fight for one last chance.

His return is stressing all the #TeamShaka viewers because they thought he would get his happy ending.

The question remains; Will Gracious' plan work?