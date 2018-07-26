Mama to the power of 2! Gail Mabalane talks motherhood
Actress Gail Mabalane has opened up about motherhood in a revealing interview on Touch HD, explaining that managing being a mother, a wife and a friend can be challenging. Oh, and plus she has a busy career.
Gail gave birth to her second child, baby Khumo, in January and said motherhood is hard.
"I haven't quite found my rhythm yet. He's only five months old, so I'm still in this sort of hazy phase where you don't know what you're doing."
She joked that everything would all fall into place in time.
"Apparently when they turn one that's when you find your groove."
Gail said she is grateful to have a great support system in the form of her husband Kabelo, her mom-in-law and her helper.
"My husband is very hands on. I can leave my five-month-old alone with him if I must," she added.
She said that when Khumo was born, she made sure that their daughter Zoe was made to feel important. Gail said Zoe got a gift "from Khumo" in the form of a teddy and a giant box of smarties. She detailed how when Zoe arrived at the hospital to meet her baby brother, she was asked if Khumo could come home with them.
*Aw*
You can listen to the full interview here where Gail talks career, motherhood and building her brand.