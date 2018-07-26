Mama to the power of 2! Gail Mabalane talks motherhood

"I haven't quite found my rhythm yet. He's only five months old, so I'm still in this sort of hazy phase where you don't know what you're doing."

She joked that everything would all fall into place in time.

"Apparently when they turn one that's when you find your groove."

Gail said she is grateful to have a great support system in the form of her husband Kabelo, her mom-in-law and her helper.

"My husband is very hands on. I can leave my five-month-old alone with him if I must," she added.