Rapper Ben Sharpa has died - tributes pour in
Rapper Kgotso Semela, better known as Ben Sharpa has died, an industry colleague and former record label boss from Jarring Effects has confirmed to TshisaLIVE.
"I was in contact with Tebz his sister this morning and she said that Kgotso is gone. It's horrible news for all of us. Tebz told me last week that he was ill but I did not expect to lose a friend," said the label manager.
Details around the exact circumstances of his death are not clear.
Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to applaud the musician for his lyrics and musical artistry. He often touched on political issues and in 2008 released Hegemony, which was about police brutality, to much applause.
The musician, who was 41, has been trending on social media since the news of his death first broke on Thursday afternoon.
Just heard sad news about the death of one of the best to ever do it, one of the pioneers of SA Hip Hop, all time fave; Kaptin my Kaptin Ben Sharpa is no more 😭😭😭🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️ RIPBenSharpa pic.twitter.com/BdI426acVv— Luthando Sigubudu 🇿🇦 (@SgubzSigubudu) July 26, 2018
Rest In Peace to Ben Sharpa!— RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) July 26, 2018
Real SA Hip Hop headz know who this legend is/was.
REST IN POWER ✊🏾
I remember seeing Ben Sharpa for the first time in Hip-Hop Connected in Cape Town 2005 (I think). I didn’t know then… the mood changed and bass started shaking the place. He did Hegemony and everything changed. He showed his level. The place was not like it had been before it.— Planet Earth Planet Rap #PEPR (@PEPRradio) July 26, 2018
Sad news about Ben Sharpa. This joint was the first local Hip Hop song I heard when I moved to South Africa 10 years ago. He was one of the heroes of Hip Hop before it became thing. Proper Pioneer. Rest in Peace Bro: https://t.co/PatuDavvMy— Papi Gonzalez (@Akio_Kawahito) July 26, 2018
#RIP Ben Sharpa!! A true South African legend on the Hip-Hop scene!! U will undoubtedly be missed, Lord!!— Chron Burgundy (@chronburgundy) July 26, 2018
Sad to hear about Ben Sharpa’s passing. May he rest in power— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) July 26, 2018