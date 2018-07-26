TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside Nathi Mankayi's Uphupha Labantu album launch

26 July 2018 - 11:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nathi Mankayi blew the crowd away as he sang songs from his upcoming album.
Judging by the live audience reaction and the social media craze on Wednesday night, after Nathi Mankayi shared music from his upcoming album Uphupha Labantu for the first time, it's already a winner! 

Iphupha Labantu will give his fans a happier, mature and more spiritual Nathi, he told TshisaLIVE. 

Nathi broke into the industry with his hit song, which became 2015's unofficial national anthem Nomvula. The song came from his first album Buyelekhaya, which was a resounding success.

The singer's second album, Umbulelo Wam, didn't do as well on the market but Nathi explained to TshisaLIVE that it wasn't that the music was bad, it was just everything else that distracted Mzansi from what he was offering.

Nathi Mankayi is ready to give the people what they want & more!

Nathi is back and he promises that his long awaited album will be well worth the wait.
6 days ago

Nathi Mankayi on why he only speaks isiXhosa: 'It's who I am'

"So I couldn't get here and let go of the Nathi that I am just because I was now on TV or radio," said the Nomvula hitmaker.
2 days ago

He described his third offering as a happy album.

Nathi added that he was in a happier space in his life and that his maturity, and joy would come through in the album.

The reaction from the crowd at the album launch hosted at  Hill On Empire in Parktown is certainly an indication that he's back to claim his throne as the most soulful afro pop singer.

Watch some of the performances below:

The album launch was attended by the likes of Siphokazi, Arthur Mafokate, Zandie Khumalo, Nambitha Mpumlwana, Tresor, Berita and Eugene from Trompies.

Nathi's album  will be available nationwide and on line on Friday July 27.

