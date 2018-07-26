WATCH | Inside Nathi Mankayi's Uphupha Labantu album launch

Judging by the live audience reaction and the social media craze on Wednesday night, after Nathi Mankayi shared music from his upcoming album Uphupha Labantu for the first time, it's already a winner!

Iphupha Labantu will give his fans a happier, mature and more spiritual Nathi, he told TshisaLIVE.

Nathi broke into the industry with his hit song, which became 2015's unofficial national anthem Nomvula. The song came from his first album Buyelekhaya, which was a resounding success.

The singer's second album, Umbulelo Wam, didn't do as well on the market but Nathi explained to TshisaLIVE that it wasn't that the music was bad, it was just everything else that distracted Mzansi from what he was offering.