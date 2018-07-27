Basetsana & Romeo Kumalo granted protection order against Jackie Phamotse

Celebrity couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have emerged victorious after The Randburg Magistrates Court found author Jackie Phamotse guilty of harassment over "gay sex tape" allegations.

The court also granted a protection order against Jackie.

Basetsana and Romeo laid criminal charges and applied for a protection order against Jackie over a tweet that reportedly implicated the businessman in a gay sex tape.

The Bare author sent Twitter into a frenzy with claims that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly caught in a gay sex tape last month.

Even though Jackie did not name anyone in the Twitter post, it was speculated she was referring to the couple.

The case against Jackie's co-accused, Ronnie McKenzie, who shared a screenshot of the tweet on a WhatsApp group that he's the administrator of was set aside.