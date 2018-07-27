IN MEMES | Eh! Nora has moved in? Big Boy better hide his guap or else...

The look on Nora's face when she saw just how much guap Big Boy has in his money box sent siren sounds all over Twitter on Thursday night because now that she's moved in, they are afraid they know her motives.

Twitter was excited when it looked like Skeem Saam's Big Boy had found love, you know, after Melita broke his heart and his separation anxiety with Leshole was getting to him. But now they ain't sure anymore.

Nora keeps asking for more and more money and that little tool box Big Boy uses as his safe is not getting any bigger or more filled up. And they all know that will end badly, especially for Leshole.

They couldn't help but express their frustration in memes.