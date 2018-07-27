IN MEMES | Eh! Nora has moved in? Big Boy better hide his guap or else...
The look on Nora's face when she saw just how much guap Big Boy has in his money box sent siren sounds all over Twitter on Thursday night because now that she's moved in, they are afraid they know her motives.
Twitter was excited when it looked like Skeem Saam's Big Boy had found love, you know, after Melita broke his heart and his separation anxiety with Leshole was getting to him. But now they ain't sure anymore.
Nora keeps asking for more and more money and that little tool box Big Boy uses as his safe is not getting any bigger or more filled up. And they all know that will end badly, especially for Leshole.
They couldn't help but express their frustration in memes.
Kuku ya Nora is the reason why Big Boy can't say NO to her. Eish I feel sorry for Leshole. I foresee him not going to Pilot Academy while Biggy is blessing his new bae. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/G7OegHy3hS— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 26, 2018
Biggy My Love. Aaai Nora is on anada level. She moved in #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Eiqr4Vi04q— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) July 26, 2018
Nora getting into BigBoy's head pic.twitter.com/6wPeYezHDo
#SkeemSaam Nora is going to suck Big boy dry !!😂 pic.twitter.com/uwarTGMNf1— Athenkosi (@Athenko77316535) July 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam 😂😂😂 I'm here for Biggy le Nora pic.twitter.com/nQZ8xp5jTD— Bonakele Tsotetsi (@MonghadiBae) July 26, 2018
Tjo Nora banna, nna ke llela skwetša banna kgwebo pic.twitter.com/itVgPdSfhV
Nora wants to move in noBig boy ngeziStyle😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Wfg5ywAtVj— Melanin Queen👑. (@Mahle_Mahamba_) July 26, 2018
Nora brought big bags for just one night😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/W0H2BF1AmK— Victor Manyonya (@MManyonya) July 26, 2018
Mara what did Big Boy expect. Now Nora is all up in their crib#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/9kAxzVPHpZ