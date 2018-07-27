TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well

The pair was definitely couple goals...

27 July 2018 - 09:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter can't believe their fave on-screen couple is headed for a divorce.
After years of watching Isidingo's Lerato and Sechaba go through the absolute most and still end up married, viewers of the soapie were sure that their union would stand the test of time.  

That was until Thursday night, when their divorce suddenly got too real for tweeps.

Sechaba and Lerato have been dubbed TV's 'it couple' and were regarded as couple goals even though their ups and downs. 

This was the one TV couple, who seemed like they had this love thing figured out. They supported each other through what viewers thought were worst case scenarios and were really best friends. 

However, the lovebirds reached the breaking point of their marriage and are headed for divorce, leaving fans devastated.  

Remember their wedding?

Needless to say that Twitter's heart was broken into a million pieces over the news.

The memes came flying in.

But Isidingo, was it really too much for you guys to let Mzansi believe in true love that lasts forever? Just this once?

Wow... si HURT mntase!

