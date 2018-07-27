IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well
The pair was definitely couple goals...
After years of watching Isidingo's Lerato and Sechaba go through the absolute most and still end up married, viewers of the soapie were sure that their union would stand the test of time.
That was until Thursday night, when their divorce suddenly got too real for tweeps.
Sechaba and Lerato have been dubbed TV's 'it couple' and were regarded as couple goals even though their ups and downs.
This was the one TV couple, who seemed like they had this love thing figured out. They supported each other through what viewers thought were worst case scenarios and were really best friends.
However, the lovebirds reached the breaking point of their marriage and are headed for divorce, leaving fans devastated.
Remember their wedding?
Needless to say that Twitter's heart was broken into a million pieces over the news.
The memes came flying in.
#isidingo wanna break our hearts into pieces, how on earth can Lerato and Sechaba divorce...I'm so hurt😢 pic.twitter.com/YRKIgW6JuR— King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) July 26, 2018
I never thought I'd see the end of Lerato and Sechaba. #isidingo pic.twitter.com/sptRSXmzFU— Bae womphakathi💅🏾 (@MalkiaMpho) July 26, 2018
How TF did Sechaba and Lerato got to this point? #isidingo pic.twitter.com/PsNKUj82ST— Marang a letsatsi🌞 (@Lesedi__MS) July 26, 2018
It breaks my heart divorce ya sechaba le lerato,— Gabriel (@IamSehebengGM) July 26, 2018
Tjo we eeeehhh isidingo ereng mo ngwaneng #isidingo pic.twitter.com/UzcWIOtWCT
#isidingo this Lerato and Sechaba thing is starting to annoy me. Why can't Lerato see that Nina is using her to get to Sechaba pic.twitter.com/Hzf2prb1WO— 艾勒伊吾提艾尺哦 (@Lutho911) July 26, 2018
This lawyer 😡😡😡 the munchies will find their way back to each other. Asizi tu kwa divorce #Isidingo pic.twitter.com/Pm8J9HixHO— Zamo (@MakukuleZamo) July 26, 2018
But Isidingo, was it really too much for you guys to let Mzansi believe in true love that lasts forever? Just this once?