IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well

After years of watching Isidingo's Lerato and Sechaba go through the absolute most and still end up married, viewers of the soapie were sure that their union would stand the test of time.

That was until Thursday night, when their divorce suddenly got too real for tweeps.

Sechaba and Lerato have been dubbed TV's 'it couple' and were regarded as couple goals even though their ups and downs.

This was the one TV couple, who seemed like they had this love thing figured out. They supported each other through what viewers thought were worst case scenarios and were really best friends.

However, the lovebirds reached the breaking point of their marriage and are headed for divorce, leaving fans devastated.

Remember their wedding?