La Sauce talks about realising her dream with acting debut on Ncese

Ambitiouz Entertainment’s La Sauce has made her acting debut in the micro-film titled Ncese which also happens to be directed by Nomzamo Mbatha and has a stellar cast that includes Zola Nombona and Sdumo Mtshali.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the I do hitmaker shared her excitement over being able to explore her acting in Ncese.

"The experience for me was very inspiring and to be able to allow growth through my music is mind blowing. I have learnt a lot from the three as they are some of South Africa’s renowned actors and I’m blessed to be surrounded by such greatness."

After the havoc that La Sauce’s storytelling caused in Mzansi after her I do music video dropped, the singer had no choice but to up the stakes for her music video, hence it was developed into a short film that is set to be made available in local cinemas.