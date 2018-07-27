TshisaLIVE

Pamela Anderson has never had a 'positive' threesome

27 July 2018 - 09:04 By Jessica Levitt
Pamela Anderson may have tried it all but that doesn't mean all of her sexual experiences have been positive. The 51-year-old actress was answering questions sent via Instagram Direct Messages to Dazed magazine. The mag asked her to be a guest 'sex and relationships' editor and one person asked her about group sex.

"I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way. But to each their own. All my lovers were too jealous. Except for maybe one that fantasised about me being with a woman and watching us."

She said sex is about intimacy.

"But I’m too romantic. I don’t enjoy sex without love and commitment. It’s not mechanical or to show off. It’s about intimacy and sharing secrets."

Pamela also admitted that sex toys "can be fun."

You can read the full interview here.

Here Pam talks about taking back the power in your relationship.

