Pamela Anderson has never had a 'positive' threesome

Pamela Anderson may have tried it all but that doesn't mean all of her sexual experiences have been positive. The 51-year-old actress was answering questions sent via Instagram Direct Messages to Dazed magazine. The mag asked her to be a guest 'sex and relationships' editor and one person asked her about group sex.

"I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way. But to each their own. All my lovers were too jealous. Except for maybe one that fantasised about me being with a woman and watching us."

She said sex is about intimacy.

"But I’m too romantic. I don’t enjoy sex without love and commitment. It’s not mechanical or to show off. It’s about intimacy and sharing secrets."

Pamela also admitted that sex toys "can be fun."

