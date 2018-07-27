TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane: Sjoe! Is it possible to love a snake more than your friends?

27 July 2018 - 09:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Sangoma Sipho 'Devil" Khumalo loves his snakes more than humans.
Sangoma Sipho 'Devil" Khumalo loves his snakes more than humans.
Image: Via Moja Love's Twitter

They say it is a jungle out there but some people are actually keeping snakes in their homes and are running home zoos. 

Moja Love reality show Sofa Silahlane has BEEN bringing the sauce when it comes to featuring the tales of unusual love around Mzansi and the show this week featured sangoma Sipho 'Devil" Khumalo who trusts his pet snakes more than humans. 

Dude has at least 13 snakes, including six pythons.

Most of the people in his community are either angry with him or scared of his snakes, but malume doesn't mind because he loves animals and says they won't betray him.

Meanwhile, the social media streets were feeling all kinds of ways about the zoo and suggested that maybe malume's neighbours should sleep with one eye open.

Some social media users were scared as if the snake was in their house. 

#SofaSlahlane: Would you date your boo for 27 years?

Imagine dating for 27 years only for your bride to die just before the wedding.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

#SofaSlahlane: Would you ever strip down to visit a nude beach?

A couple on the show said they loved to be naked wherever they go, some Twitter users didn't agree.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

404 error message: Gay polygamist pastor causes the internet to crash

Reality show #SofaSlahlane was lit on Thursday night.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Phat Joe & Pearl Thusi spilled the tea on #BehindTheStory TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest scores a major ad deal with his Doc Shebeleza hit! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X