#SofaSlahlane: Sjoe! Is it possible to love a snake more than your friends?
They say it is a jungle out there but some people are actually keeping snakes in their homes and are running home zoos.
Moja Love reality show Sofa Silahlane has BEEN bringing the sauce when it comes to featuring the tales of unusual love around Mzansi and the show this week featured sangoma Sipho 'Devil" Khumalo who trusts his pet snakes more than humans.
His mother calls him Devil, his neighbours say he is a menace to the society and want him out of Soweto. This week on #SofaSlahlane we chill with the man who loves animals more than human beings on Thursday at 21:30 @MojaLoveTv @mlengane @tumisole @Karabo_Mokgoko @RebaMokgoko pic.twitter.com/JO0SaWyE3D— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 25, 2018
Dude has at least 13 snakes, including six pythons.
Most of the people in his community are either angry with him or scared of his snakes, but malume doesn't mind because he loves animals and says they won't betray him.
Meanwhile, the social media streets were feeling all kinds of ways about the zoo and suggested that maybe malume's neighbours should sleep with one eye open.
#SofaSlahlane— Hnr ML LALA (@LucaM_Lala) July 26, 2018
Neighbor before going to the shop pic.twitter.com/rGODccoeFW
Aren't The Neighbours In Danger With So Many Snakes Ka Makhe #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/GJIc2UQias— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) July 26, 2018
I'm Really trying to figure out how his neighbors survive... #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/IPkkm82fJE— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) July 26, 2018
We need to get the land ASAP so that this sangoma can get a bigger plot somewhere far away from the community #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/bkY1mI2R90— #EFFTurns5 (@motaut) July 26, 2018
#SofaSlahlane— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 26, 2018
Kana there'll be a Soweto Zoo tonight!
A first e Kasi! pic.twitter.com/BuDqJq1QoD
Next thing he is gonna dig a dam n put in crocodiles #Sofaslahlane pic.twitter.com/K6DK6rSbYe— tshikhudo apfeswaho (@SKUXO1) July 27, 2018
When your neighbor have a zoo in their yard 13 snakes— 🐐Dark_man_X 🔥 (@madymamadima) July 26, 2018
10 Ducks
9 Geese
40 Rabbits
9 Dogs
11 Cats.#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/LDVaoPs7ea
How do you trust snakes more than human beings thinking that they won't betray you..? Aren't two-faced people called snakes kante? I'm shaking 😱😱😱#SofaSlahlane— Tebogo (@tebogo_nkaekae) July 26, 2018
What If He Dies...Ifa Lizosala Nobani? #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/fi8O5zUI53— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) July 26, 2018
#SofaSlahlane— Bill Cosby jr (@Musa_Radebe23) July 26, 2018
Imagine u write to khumbul'khaya u are looking for your father then u thola ukuthi this is your father. pic.twitter.com/b0vJKkTObb
I want 2 comment bt then again wat if a lightning hits through my t.v #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/q63HGUomid— Lekau/La/Motswana (@MoscurryLeshawn) July 26, 2018
Some social media users were scared as if the snake was in their house.
How Am I going to sleep?? Kodwa Jeso😱😭😭😭 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/QAFGKTTRSJ— Ayanda Romanis Zungu (@Ayanda_Romanis) July 26, 2018
#SofaSlahlane we won’t sleep tonight 🛏 your grandfather is on 📺 pic.twitter.com/TLgdVjxn3r— benedit (@mp_benedit) July 26, 2018
#SofaSlahlane I don't understand how you guys are afraid of snakes that are on TV. pic.twitter.com/OSUrXclDIa— Bassie (@BassieKayy) July 26, 2018