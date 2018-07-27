TshisaLIVE

Theo Kgosinkwe recovering after being hospitalised: 'I'm okay'

27 July 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Theo Kgosinkwe says he's all better now and will be performing in Swaziland.
Image: Via Instagram

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe has come out to reassure fans that he's fine and is currently at home recuperating after his visit to hospital left them concerned.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the musician said he was not in hospital for anything "serious" and that fans need not worry about him because he was treating the flu.

"No, it's nothing serious, it's just passing flu, I'm home and I'm okay."

Theo said that fans should not worry because he would be on all the stages he's scheduled to perform at and was looking forward to all of them.

"We are going to Australia in August, from the 26th, that's our tour there. This weekend we will be in Swaziland. So I'll be in Swaziland this weekend."

Just as well because over two decades later, Mafikizolo is still well in demand. Theo and his partner, Nhlanhla Nciza have given Mzansi hit after hit since their Lotto days.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview, Nhlanhla spoke about the lessons she has learnt since breaking into the industry as part of the then trio, Mafikizolo. 

"When I came into this industry I was just 19 and now we are working on an album to celebrate 20 years in the industry. Others call us "has-beens" while others use kinder words like "veterans." But we don't mind because we love what we do. We have grown in the industry and now fully embrace who we are. From our sound to our style," she said.

Theo and Nhlanhla are still representing Africa all over the world and are set to be in Australia on August 24 and 25.

