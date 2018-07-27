Twitter split over Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's reported engagement

Fans from across the globe have reacted with mixed reaction to reports that Nick Jonas apparently popped the question to Priyanka Chopra.

News that the hunky superstar proposed broke on Friday after People reported that the lovebirds got engaged last week.

The magazine claimed that Nick shut down a Tiffany store in New York to choose the perfect bling for his gal.

“They are so happy,” the source said.

Nick and Priyanka have not yet confirmed the news.

Ever since the reports emerged fans have flooded social media with comments around their whirlwind romance.

Some fans are overjoyed while others (especially the girls) have been left heartbroken.

Here's some of the reactions: