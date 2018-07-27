WATCH | 3 videos where Ben Sharpa did the MOST with the bars

Long before South African hip-hop grew wings in SA, the most important thing for a hip-hop artist was bars, bars and more bars. And Ben Sharpa was a legend when it came to those skills.

The rapper, whose real name is Kgotso Semela, died on Thursday after complications with diabetes.

His manager and friend, Damien Stephens, told TshisaLIVE that news of his death was a shock and will leave a big dent in the music industry.

Many hip-hop lovers have been left devastated and they took trips down memory lane to remember the musician. His fans shared the many times Ben's bars took their breath away and how, as a legend in the hip-hop fraternity, Ben set the bar very high.

Here are some of his most popular videos.