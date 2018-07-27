WATCH | Nasty C wants to be a billionaire by 30, shares his 'how to' secrets

At 21 Nasty C has reached heights that are so high even his peers are looking to him for inspiration. In an interview with Slikour Onlife he explained that its books that has changed his life.

He told Slikour Onlife what has led to his maturity and his new found purpose with his music and his life.

"Every time people said I'm an old soul, I always thought maybe it was because I am quiet or I am not as hyper as the other kids. But now, with just the way I think alone, I understand why they said that."

The rapper said that he owed his maturity to reading because once he learnt how to apply the tools he got in the books, he realised he could navigate relationships better and he could deal with things like hatred and problems in general.