TshisaLIVE

Celebs forget fans are blessings from god, don’t crush them – Dr Malinga

28 July 2018 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Dr Malinga has some advice for celebs.
Dr Malinga has some advice for celebs.
Image: Via Dr Malinga's Instagram

Dr Malinga has taken a potshot at celebs who diss their fans, claiming they are blocking blessings from heaven by treating their faithful disciples like dirt.

Dr Malinga told the Trending SA panel this week that the secret to his success in the industry is that he knows how to treat fans.

"These people, they forget that God sent people to support them and they crush them. Celebrities. They forget that these people are customers and don't treat them as such."

He added that fans were a blessing from God and dissing them was like crushing God's blessings.

"God gave you people to support your career and when you are crushing them. You are crushing your blessings."

His comments came only hours before rapper AKA went on a Twitter rant about fake fans and said everyone who was an actual stan was "full of dog sh*t."

"I have 3.3 million followers on Twitter. To the ones that have bought my album, thank you very much. I love you. To the other few million of you f*cking around ...that’s why I don’t take y’all seriously on this f*cking platform. I have 3.3 million followers, why don’t I sell at least a million? Let me tell you why, because like 500k of you are like actual fans, the rest of y’all (are) full of dog sh*t, walking round like I owe you something."

Back to Malinga.

That was not the only golden line from the interview. He also had these classic one-liners.

On whether he uses his branded condoms: Guess what? I test drive. I am the first customer

On how he was received during a recent trip to China: I received myself. Because guess what? I had nobody to receive me. Only the people I want to receive me.

Dr Malinga finally makes his Idols SA dream comes true with latest gig

"Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show," says Dr Malinga on Idols guest appearance.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

'I have accepted that I won't get the kind of fame I want,' says Skolopad

Skolopad said she wasn't giving up what she already has, she just wasn't willing to be heartbroken by dreams that might not happen.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

'It's about the love of working for your family' - Dr Malinga channels Joe Mafela in new song

Dr Malinga channels Joe Mafela in his song Shebeleza.
TshisaLIVE
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I felt so insulted' - Why Baby Cele turned down a big TV gig over money TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X