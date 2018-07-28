Celebs forget fans are blessings from god, don’t crush them – Dr Malinga

Dr Malinga has taken a potshot at celebs who diss their fans, claiming they are blocking blessings from heaven by treating their faithful disciples like dirt.

Dr Malinga told the Trending SA panel this week that the secret to his success in the industry is that he knows how to treat fans.

"These people, they forget that God sent people to support them and they crush them. Celebrities. They forget that these people are customers and don't treat them as such."

He added that fans were a blessing from God and dissing them was like crushing God's blessings.

"God gave you people to support your career and when you are crushing them. You are crushing your blessings."