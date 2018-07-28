Miss Universe Demi-Leigh on success: I've had to work hard for everything
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was recently unveiled as the August cover star of Women's Health magazine and, damn, does she slay.
She opened up about the importance of keeping your body and mind healthy.
"Beauty is about being healthy, feeling good, being energised and glowing from the inside out. It's about being able to take care of yourself and your body and giving it the nutrition it needs. I mean, it's the only body you'll ever have."
Demi said that she takes pride in the fact that success hasn't just landed in her lap and she's had to earn everything she has achieved.
"I've had to work really hard for anything that has ever come my way. That is why I never take any victory for granted. I believe every situation and experience I've lived has prepared me for the present and has made me the women I am today."
The August issue is on shelves now.