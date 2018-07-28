TshisaLIVE

Summer bodies are made in winter & Wendy Parker is making them gains

28 July 2018 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
Winter body be gone! Wendy is doing the damn thang.
Winter body be gone! Wendy is doing the damn thang.
Image: Instagram

Listen up, fam! If you're like us you've probably been using your weekends to hide under the duvet and can't stop reaching for those rusks.

But we all know summer bodies are made in winter.

Like Unathi Msengana, Boity Thulo and Nomzamo Mbatha, Wendy Parker is not letting the cold get the best of her.

Nah.

Instead she's been hitting the gym and her gains are for everyone to see.

Hello Tuesday where my waist at 😀

A post shared by Wendy Parker (@mrs_wparker) on

We mean, it's not like we haven't already had body envy. We've BEEN thirsting over Wendy for ages now. But ja, she's just taken it to a whole new level.

😉

A post shared by Wendy Parker (@mrs_wparker) on

Tuesday 💕🔥

A post shared by Wendy Parker (@mrs_wparker) on

