WATCH | Cici completely nails the #InMyFeelingsChallenge

28 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cici has got rhythm.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that Cici can burn a hole in the dance floor with her smoking-hot moves.   

So it doesn't come as a surprise that when she decided to take on the #InMyFeelings challenge, she totally rocked it. 

If you have no idea what the challenge is all about, don't worry we've got you covered. 

The challenge was started by fans across the globe a few days after Drake released his 25-track album. Even though fans basically loved all songs on the album, their firm fave is definitely In My Feelings

Cici decided to flaunt what she's able to do...and it is #levels

