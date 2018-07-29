Katlego Maboe's loving every moment of fatherhood

Swoon! TV personality Katlego Maboe has taken to fatherhood like a duck to water.

And it's so heartwarming to watch!

Katlego and his lady, Monique Muller welcomed their bundle of joy into the world at the end of June.

Kat and Monique's lil man turned a month old earlier this week, proud papa gushed over him.

"One month old today and growing stronger and more beautiful by the day. We are so blessed by your presence and to be your parents, son. May God continue to pour His love and spirit upon you."

Even though becoming a new parent is scary and blissful, all at the same time Katlego makes it seem like a breeze.