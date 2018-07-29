TshisaLIVE

Nasty C apologises to fan for 'suck a d**k' comment

29 July 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nasty C quickly had to eat humble pie.
Nasty C has publicly apologised to a fan after he wrongfully shot an insulting and offensive comment to him. 

The rapper, like many of his colleagues in the showbiz world, was quick to warm his fingers to fire off a clapback to follower, who he thought was throwing shade at him. 

The only problem is the fan was actually paying him a compliment. 

Even though the tweet has since been deleted, followers took screenshots and have been passing it around on the platform. 

After realising that his comments were unfounded Nasty C returned to Twitter to apologise and explained that he wasn't in a good mood. 

Followers responded to the fiasco by filling the post with memes and comments. Some fans applauded Nasty C for apologising, while others poked fun at him and called him out for being too quick to react. 

