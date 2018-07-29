Nasty C apologises to fan for 'suck a d**k' comment

Nasty C has publicly apologised to a fan after he wrongfully shot an insulting and offensive comment to him.

The rapper, like many of his colleagues in the showbiz world, was quick to warm his fingers to fire off a clapback to follower, who he thought was throwing shade at him.

The only problem is the fan was actually paying him a compliment.

Even though the tweet has since been deleted, followers took screenshots and have been passing it around on the platform.