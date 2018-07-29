Nasty C apologises to fan for 'suck a d**k' comment
Nasty C has publicly apologised to a fan after he wrongfully shot an insulting and offensive comment to him.
The rapper, like many of his colleagues in the showbiz world, was quick to warm his fingers to fire off a clapback to follower, who he thought was throwing shade at him.
The only problem is the fan was actually paying him a compliment.
Even though the tweet has since been deleted, followers took screenshots and have been passing it around on the platform.
Here incase u missed it 😂😂😂😹😹 pic.twitter.com/SV3eTvIH5R— Extroverted Introvert 👀🔥💪 (@Iam_DhatGuySA) July 25, 2018
After realising that his comments were unfounded Nasty C returned to Twitter to apologise and explained that he wasn't in a good mood.
Got up on the wrong side of the bed. Misread a tweet and offended somebody. My bad bro 🙏🏽— STRINGS AND BLING OUT NOW (@Nasty_CSA) July 25, 2018
My bad bro. I misread ‘uyaroba’ thought u said ‘uyabhora’.. I apologize 🤟🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/Ha94wtK0vZ— STRINGS AND BLING OUT NOW (@Nasty_CSA) July 25, 2018
Followers responded to the fiasco by filling the post with memes and comments. Some fans applauded Nasty C for apologising, while others poked fun at him and called him out for being too quick to react.
You all think everyone is out to get you. You read and listen to everything nifumbe inqindi. You listen without really hearing and see without really really understanding. Good on you for apologising.— Scouser Soze #YNWA (@sphaphiwo) July 25, 2018
Eish the side eye I was giving you. I saw you once on Anele and was impressed so that tweet was disappointing. Glad you're owning up pic.twitter.com/mgDKZSYgzY— Land Expropriation Now!🇿🇦🇸🇦🇧🇳🇵🇼🇶🇦 (@lela_m1) July 25, 2018