WATCH | Cassper's serious about beating the winter bulge
29 July 2018 - 11:00
Jussess! Cassper isn't here to play games hey.
The rapper like the rest of Mzansi is on a mission to whip that summer body into shape.
And he's been working out like a beast at the gym.
Taking to Twitter, Cass revealed that he goes to the gym atleast nine times a week.
That's a lot fam.
The boy shall soon come with the heat!!! Building a beast of a body!!! 2 months to go!!! No more cheat meals!!! I’m in the gym 5 times a week!!! Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/nXzdvFFcnX— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 25, 2018
I’m actually in the gym 9 times a week. I didn’t count the evening runs I do. This is crazy!!! It’s about to me mad!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 25, 2018