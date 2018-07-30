3 questions Twitter wants answered ahead of the new season of #TheQueen

Fans are counting down the hours to the new season of Mzansi Magic's hit soapie The Queen, especially since they have so many unanswered questions from the last season.

The internet nearly came to a standstill on Friday as the season finale hit TV screens and viewers in all kinds of feels.

In the episode dubbed by fans as the #MzansiTitanic, Shaka and Mmabatho exchanged vows on a boat with many of the show's characters watching on.

It was a beautiful affair. Then the next minute Jerry was seen taking a boat to the ceremony and was being shouted for "gate crashing". Then to everyone's shock, Jerry announced that there was a bomb on board the boat.