TshisaLIVE

3 questions Twitter wants answered ahead of the new season of #TheQueen

The season finale had us wanting to give up on life and throw the TV away.

30 July 2018 - 13:38 By Kyle Zeeman
There was a bomb explosion on The Queen. Who survived?
There was a bomb explosion on The Queen. Who survived?
Image: Via Twitter

Fans are counting down the hours to the new season of Mzansi Magic's hit soapie The Queen, especially since they have so many unanswered questions from the last season. 

The internet nearly came to a standstill on Friday as the season finale hit TV screens and viewers in all kinds of feels.

In the episode dubbed by fans as the #MzansiTitanic, Shaka and Mmabatho exchanged vows on a boat with many of the show's characters watching on.

It was a beautiful affair. Then the next minute Jerry was seen taking a boat to the ceremony and was being shouted for "gate crashing". Then to everyone's shock, Jerry announced that there was a bomb on board the boat.  

A whole bomb! On a whole boat! It's too much!

When the shock subsided, there were obvious questions like: Why was that cop pulling out a gun when people started screaming? Why did the violinist keep playing? And what happened to the food?

Luckily fans only have to wait until tonight (Monday night) to get the deets on what happened.

But ahead of the new season premiere, here are the three questions the streets want answered most.

Who survived?

We bet Harriet and Jerry. They are indestructible.

Will Shaka ever find love?

The writers like to turn weddings into a tragedy. Why always at Shaka's weddings?

Will Diamond ever see heaven?

We thought he had died. Now they must kill him again.

*POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT!*

FBI Twitter have been looking for clues on who made it and who didn't. Read the tweet below if you're keen to see their prediction.

IN MEMES: What the heaven is going on? Why is The Queen's Madi back?

So much of drama! And there's more to come.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Say what? Harriet's lawyer is heading to The River to represent Lindiwe

Everyone take cover! Sandra is back.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | Twitter is waiting for Jerry to say amen on The Queen

Tweeps thinks that Jerry's "incomplete" prayer is the problem here...
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. #BeingBonang is giving fans serious AKA & Queen B romance throwback vibes TshisaLIVE
  4. #SofaSlahlane: Sjoe! Is it possible to love a snake more than your friends? TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle on giving Itu a second chance: I was just waiting for him to beg me! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X