3 questions Twitter wants answered ahead of the new season of #TheQueen
The season finale had us wanting to give up on life and throw the TV away.
Fans are counting down the hours to the new season of Mzansi Magic's hit soapie The Queen, especially since they have so many unanswered questions from the last season.
The internet nearly came to a standstill on Friday as the season finale hit TV screens and viewers in all kinds of feels.
In the episode dubbed by fans as the #MzansiTitanic, Shaka and Mmabatho exchanged vows on a boat with many of the show's characters watching on.
It was a beautiful affair. Then the next minute Jerry was seen taking a boat to the ceremony and was being shouted for "gate crashing". Then to everyone's shock, Jerry announced that there was a bomb on board the boat.
A whole bomb! On a whole boat! It's too much!
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Tragedy strikes at the wedding. The bomb goes off on the boat!!! pic.twitter.com/43qjt8929F— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 27, 2018
When the shock subsided, there were obvious questions like: Why was that cop pulling out a gun when people started screaming? Why did the violinist keep playing? And what happened to the food?
Luckily fans only have to wait until tonight (Monday night) to get the deets on what happened.
But ahead of the new season premiere, here are the three questions the streets want answered most.
Who survived?
We bet Harriet and Jerry. They are indestructible.
Looking at #TheThroneMzansi cast and now I think I know who died at #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/asR8jWaFF3— Why Are You Running!?Why Are You Running!!???🍕 (@FaithAlbino) July 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi why kill characters now eish. pic.twitter.com/Q0DHMMZ1jw— Tsuli (@Tsuli007) July 27, 2018
I wonder who died and who survived #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/laoNbixQSp— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) July 29, 2018
Tjoo Brutus🙆🙆 the way he was so drunk. Did he make it out of that boat.😢😢 mara The Queen. Why always on Shaka's wedding?💔💔💔😢😢 #TheQueenMzansi @TheQueen_Mzansi— Rachel (@Khethy) July 27, 2018
Still thinking if everyone died or what?? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DNYrj1J0DM— Palesa Potlaki (@Miss_Potlaki) July 28, 2018
I take this Finale personal because #TheQueenMzansi was the only thing l watch on tv. Eish kunzima yaz. @Connie_Ferguson @Shona_Ferguson maar why? pic.twitter.com/nyL7L8iHn2— Noma cekiso (@tsholoc) July 27, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I know between Brutus or Mmabatho one of them died— GAAITSEWE🍒 (@Theresa_teekay) July 28, 2018
But who?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UmJEwawlm8
I am sure that bomb didn’t kill Jerry— Dj mgabe Magabaza (@djmgabemagabaza) July 27, 2018
-Harriet died wavuka-Diamond died Wavuka-Jerry died wavuka- should we tell Bakang to be ready?😂😂
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/woqWkwwiQ1
Will Shaka ever find love?
The writers like to turn weddings into a tragedy. Why always at Shaka's weddings?
Nooo!! 😭 😭 😭 Shaka lost a wife again on their wedding— GAAITSEWE🍒 (@Theresa_teekay) July 27, 2018
Mmabatho died 😭😭😭😭#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aU054zb8kv
Shame every wedding on the queen they is always action on it why mara?#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/Xp2B4a3yKh— __Kamogelo (@______Kamogelo) July 28, 2018
This always happens at Shaka's wedding. Why!! #TheQueenMzansi 💔😩 pic.twitter.com/1AYXHudA5Q— Boipelo 🌟 (@peloz_) July 27, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Omatla Modise (@OmatlaModise) July 28, 2018
Guys , when will shaka get married in peace bathung 😕😕😕 pic.twitter.com/QfDwYtdRPk
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka's wedding invitations should come with a funeral policy— Holy Ghost (@thabomariri) July 30, 2018
So every time there’s a wedding someone mst die nje....sick of it! Wonder who died this time! Mxm...#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/rA5ln9n82E— Chesa boi (@lebohang_elias) July 28, 2018
Will Diamond ever see heaven?
We thought he had died. Now they must kill him again.
#TheQueenMzansi Halala Diamond need to stop ruining people's life... Shaka need forget about Marriage and enjoy Buxa with uncle Brutus. 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/IZQykszIkt— Lil ColliRise (@CNtiyiso) July 29, 2018
DIAMOND why mara heee😢💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hsc8WrKfHK— #sanctuary love (@Lindi69193748) July 27, 2018
I know it's just acting but #TheQueenMzansi please can at least Diamond have mercy on Shaka hle pic.twitter.com/6glYE1639j— Mac.First☠ (@Donn_DaGreat) July 29, 2018
When you are not ready to see #TheQueenMzansi season 3 because of Diamond Mabuza pic.twitter.com/Ym0jU7RVcl— Lerato (@Lerato88312011) July 28, 2018
#thequeenmzansi— into eyenzeka iy one✊✊ (@SiphoZamisaSA) July 28, 2018
Diamond wanted to kill everyone so that he will play the Queen alone in Season 3 pic.twitter.com/qoKPbrZQtI
#thequeenmzansi Diamond is smarter than Jerry Maake, Sthembiso, Vuyiswa, Harriet, "crime intelligence" and even the writers. pic.twitter.com/AGZTMUtROa— Luckyarmula (@luckyarmula) July 28, 2018
#thequeenmzansi so Diamond Mabuza wanted to deny us season 3 of The Queen by killing all cast pic.twitter.com/9wHbVrAOgn— Evans Seletela (@ebensmadi) July 28, 2018
*POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT!*
FBI Twitter have been looking for clues on who made it and who didn't. Read the tweet below if you're keen to see their prediction.
#TheQueenMzansi #SpoilerAlert read at own risk.... reading the teasers for the coming month seems like gift, roy and Brutas ddnt make it in da explosion.... bt miraculously sumhow Brutus will pull a Diamond stunt nd come bck at his own funeral pic.twitter.com/6AOpL3NYkf— Pearl Seile (@nollypearly) July 28, 2018