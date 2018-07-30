Loyiso Gola on Netflix special: I'm overwhelmed with emotion

Netflix brought together 47 comedians from 13 regions to take part in a stand-up comedy event that will air in 2019.

Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa, Loyiso Madinga and Tumi Morake were selected to represent Africa.

Each comedian got the chance to perform a 30-minute set.

Loyiso Gola, who often gets heat on social media for his jokes, said he was filled with emotions. Cause first Netflix, then the world. And in Loy's case, more of the world.