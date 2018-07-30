TshisaLIVE

Loyiso Gola on Netflix special: I'm overwhelmed with emotion

30 July 2018 - 07:15 By Jessica Levitt
Loyiso Gola taped his 30-minute special.
Image: Twitter

Loyiso Gola may be used to making crowds laugh with his gags but after he finished filming his 30-minute special for Netflix, the funnyman was filled with emotions.

"I'm proud of myself and my career/life decisions. They seem obscure from far, but those who know know," he said on Twitter.

Netflix brought together 47 comedians from 13 regions to take part in a stand-up comedy event that will air in 2019.

Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa, Loyiso Madinga and Tumi Morake were selected to represent Africa.

Each comedian got the chance to perform a 30-minute set.

Loyiso Gola, who often gets heat on social media for his jokes, said he was filled with emotions. Cause first Netflix, then the world. And in Loy's case, more of the world.

