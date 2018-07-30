TshisaLIVE

Sbahle on overcoming her insecurities: I thought I was dumb & my body was ugly

30 July 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle used to hate her body growing up.
Image: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane may regularly post images of her body on her social media accounts, but there was a time she thought her body was ugly because of her stretch marks and she refused to wear short outfits.

In an interview with Drum magazine, the fitness queen credits her mom for being her backbone and said it was her mother who encouraged her to love her body.

"Mom looked at me and said I was crazy."

She said she also thought she was "dumb" because she wasn't doing well in physics and it was her mother who arranged extra classes.

Sbahle said she hated her body growing up and it was then that she decided the change her life and focus on being healthy.

She's since grown a massive fan following and her Instagram page, where she posts her workout regimes and encourages people to be proud of their bodies, has almost 100,000 followers.

Now Sbahle is proud of how far she has come and isn't shy to flaunt her curvy body all day, every day.

Of course, we ain't complaining.

It’s confirmed, there is no winter in Durban!

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

