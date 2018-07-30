Shashi Naidoo defends herself after Palestine u-turn: 'I was wrong'

When Shashi first got into a debate with a follower on Instagram, she claimed to have "copied and pasted" a response formulated by a friend, but didn't have much knowledge about state of affairs.

However, after making the trip to Jordan and educating herself on the situation between Palestine and Israel, Shashi said she has realised that her initial comments "were wrong".

This has been seen as a "u-turn" by some followers, to which Shashi has responded that she knew she was wrong and didn't want to continue arguing over the debacle.

"Ever had a fight with your boyfriend and realized half way through the argument that you were wrong but carried on arguing anyway just because you wanted to be right? I was wrong. I am sorry. And I don’t want to be the that person," she told one follower.

Over the weekend, Shashi also shared a few pictures from her trip to Jordan and some of the lessons she's learnt.