Skeem Saam’s Glenda: Talent won’t get you as far as you think in this industry

Actress Nozipho Langa has a warning for anyone trying to break into the industry: talent alone won't get you anywhere.

The star, who plays the role of Glenda on popular soapie Skeem Saam told TshisaLIVE that she has seen how many aspiring performers fall flat because they didn't put in the hardwork or have enough knowledge about the industry.

"There is only so much you can do without an education of how things work. You need to have knowledge behind that and work hard. Talent will only get you so far. The things that work for me is prayer and planning. It is also broadening your knowledge in everything you do and putting yourself out there."