Skeem Saam’s Glenda: Talent won’t get you as far as you think in this industry
Actress Nozipho Langa has a warning for anyone trying to break into the industry: talent alone won't get you anywhere.
The star, who plays the role of Glenda on popular soapie Skeem Saam told TshisaLIVE that she has seen how many aspiring performers fall flat because they didn't put in the hardwork or have enough knowledge about the industry.
"There is only so much you can do without an education of how things work. You need to have knowledge behind that and work hard. Talent will only get you so far. The things that work for me is prayer and planning. It is also broadening your knowledge in everything you do and putting yourself out there."
Nozipho studied dramatic arts at Wits University and has BEEN preaching about the benefits of having a formal education in the industry.
And although Nozipho says she hasn't yet "made it", she is getting there.
"In the beginning it was a bit shaky but it has gotten a lot better. I have been blown away by the reaction from fans to the character. They see that I am trying my best and I think they appreciate that."
Glenda has quickly won over fans with her role but said the biggest lesson it has taught her is patience.
"Patience goes a long way. She has gone through a lot of things and had to be patient. It has helped me to be more patient and prayerful."