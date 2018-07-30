Uzalo's Nocxy Mabika has her eye on Hollywood (and maybe love) after big win

Popular Uzalo actress Nokuthula "Nocxy" Mabika proved her doubters wrong with a Best Supporting Actress win at the Simon Sabela Film and Television Awards recently and hopes it will be the start of a ride to Hollywood

Nocxy has won over fans with her role as Thobile on the popular soapie and told TshisaLIVE that it is great to be recognised for all her hard work, but now it's time for the Hollywood scouts to pull through.

"I remember when I was graduating they told me to do extra courses in case acting didn't work out, but they didn't know how much I wanted this. At no point did I doubt myself. Even today, I don't doubt that I will get to the level that I want to reach. We are talking Emmy level. Oscars level. Hollywood and big movies. That is my dream."

While things are looking up for the star, what about her love life?

"There is no bae at the moment. Obviously there are always those people who are potential baes, but I am focusing on me at the moment. I do date but I also realise that at this point in my life maybe I shouldn't give it as much attention because of my work."

She said that she has a few things she is looking for in a man.

So gents, grab some paper and take notes.